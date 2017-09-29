L.A. police officer suspected of driving drunk in crash that killed 3 is released from jail

A Los Angeles police officer who was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and causing a crash that killed three people has been released from custody without charges pending further investigation, the California Highway Patrol said Friday.

Edgar Verduzco, 26, had been in custody on $100,000 bail since Tuesday night, when authorities said he steered his speeding Chevy Camaro into the rear of a Nissan on the 605 Freeway in Whittier. The occupants of the Nissan died after their car erupted in flames.

The CHP said Verduzco did not take a breathalyzer that would show his blood alcohol content, but did show symptoms of intoxication. He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a felony DUI.

But on Thursday night, jail records show, Verduzco was released from custody without having to pay bail.

“Basically, we have 48 hours to submit a completed investigation to the D.A.’s office,” said CHP Officer Al Perez. “However, for us to finish this type of investigation in 48 hours is not feasible.”

Verduzco was given a blood test after his arrest and the results will help determine what charges, if any, authorities recommend be brought against the officer, Perez said.

The officer will continue to be paid pending further disciplinary action by the department.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Charlie Beck addressed Verduzco’s arrest at a news conference earlier this week.

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families, and I cannot tell you how angry and disappointed I am that a Los Angeles police officer would disregard the law and cause an accident with such awful, awful consequences,” Beck said. “This is an awful, awful thing.”

The agency has opened an administrative investigation into Verduzco and is cooperating with the CHP, he said.

Verduzco is an Army veteran who did a tour in Afghanistan and joined the department two years ago, Beck said. Verduzco was stationed at the front desk of the Central Division and has had an “unremarkable” career thus far, Beck said.

Beck said it was too early in the case to discuss discipline, but he said that if the allegations proved to be true, it could merit sending the officer to a disciplinary board for potential termination.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League also released a statement regarding Verduzco’s arrest.

“No words can express our deep sorrow over this horrible tragedy and the loss this family will carry with them for the rest of their lives,” the union’s statement said. “There’s never an excuse for driving under the influence, and if Officer Verduzco is found guilty of what he is accused of, then he should suffer the consequences for his reckless actions.”

Friends and family of the crash victims launched a GoFundMe account for them this week. Family identified them as Mario and Maribel Davila and their 19-year-old son, Oscar.

CAPTION Twitter said it found 201 accounts linked to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Immigration officials announced hundreds of arrests in so-called ‘sanctuary cities.' A second rock slide in as many days occurred at Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan. A civilian oversight group has called on the L.A. Sheriff’s Department to permanently ground its drone. Credits: Getty / KTLA Twitter said it found 201 accounts linked to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Immigration officials announced hundreds of arrests in so-called ‘sanctuary cities.' A second rock slide in as many days occurred at Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan. A civilian oversight group has called on the L.A. Sheriff’s Department to permanently ground its drone. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION Twitter said it found 201 accounts linked to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Immigration officials announced hundreds of arrests in so-called ‘sanctuary cities.' A second rock slide in as many days occurred at Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan. A civilian oversight group has called on the L.A. Sheriff’s Department to permanently ground its drone. Credits: Getty / KTLA Twitter said it found 201 accounts linked to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Immigration officials announced hundreds of arrests in so-called ‘sanctuary cities.' A second rock slide in as many days occurred at Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan. A civilian oversight group has called on the L.A. Sheriff’s Department to permanently ground its drone. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION Republicans have proposed a tax overhaul that could hit Californians hard. California is moving its presidential primary in a push for electoral relevance. The L.A. city controller has recommended using city land for emergency campgrounds for the homeless. Republicans have proposed a tax overhaul that could hit Californians hard. California is moving its presidential primary in a push for electoral relevance. The L.A. city controller has recommended using city land for emergency campgrounds for the homeless. CAPTION The LA Times is in Mexico to assess the earthquake’s damage and look for lessons for California. Hurricane Maria left San Juan residents without power, water or working telephones. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is the degenerative brain disease that afflicts many football players. A USC basketball coach is among 10 people charged in a corruption investigation. Credits: KTLA / Rong-Gong Lin II The LA Times is in Mexico to assess the earthquake’s damage and look for lessons for California. Hurricane Maria left San Juan residents without power, water or working telephones. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is the degenerative brain disease that afflicts many football players. A USC basketball coach is among 10 people charged in a corruption investigation. Credits: KTLA / Rong-Gong Lin II CAPTION The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug CAPTION NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.