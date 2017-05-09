1 man dead and 1 wounded in Lawndale shooting

One man was killed and another man wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in Lawndale, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Homicide detectives responded to the 4700 block of West 152nd Street about 8 p.m. after reports that a man was fatally shot and another man was hit by gunfire, said Sheriff’s Deputy Caroline Rodriguez.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, she said.
Rodriguez said homicide detectives are still piecing together the circumstances surrounding the shootings, including potential suspects and a motive.
Two people have been slain in the last 12 months within a one-mile radius of Tuesday’s shooting, according to The Times’ Homicide Report, an online database.
