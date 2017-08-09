Fontana resident was killed after confronting two men littering in front of his home, police say

Police have arrested two men suspected of killing a Fontana man after he complained about them littering in front of his property, officials said Wednesday.

About 11 a.m. on July 10, Kofu Ofakitonga, 24, confronted Alfredo Rodriguez and Rodolfo Nunez in front of his home in the 8200 block of Tokay Avenue because they were littering, Fontana police Officer Jay Sayegh said.

An argument soon escalated into a more serious confrontation and that’s when Rodriguez pulled out a gun and opened fire, wounding Ofakitonga, officials said. Ofakitonga was taken to the hospital where he later died.

At the time, police had few clues to go on outside a description of the two men’s vehicle, Sayaegh said in a news release. But three weeks later, an officer recognized the car from its description provided by witnesses and pulled it over .

The driver of the car was the 36-year-old Nunez, Sayegh said. Detectives linked him to Rodriguez, 31, and eventually identified the two men as Ofakitonga’s attackers, police said. The men were arrested at their respective homes Monday and booked on suspicion of murder. They are each being held on $1 million bail.

