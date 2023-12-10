Huntington Park police open fire on driver who they say rammed their vehicles

Huntington Park police responding to a call of a road rage incident Saturday afternoon shot at the suspected driver involved, who then rammed their vehicles following a pursuit, authorities said.

The 51-year-old man, who was not identified, was treated at a nearby hospital for an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body and was in critical but stable condition, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating, said in a news release Sunday.

The department said the shooting occurred Saturday after police officers responded to a report about 3 p.m. of a road rage incident in Huntington Park in southeast Los Angeles County.

After police attempted to pull over the suspect’s vehicle, the driver fled to Hacienda Heights, where he rammed multiple Huntington Park police vehicles, causing police to open fire, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Advertisement

The driver was believed to be under the influence, authorities said. A Huntington Park police officer sustained a minor injury.