Coroner examining remains found near Palmdale to determine if they're human

Medical examiners and homicide detectives are investigating remains that were found near Palmdale on Thursday, authorities said.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about the remains, which were discovered in the 30900 block of 106th Street in Littlerock about 3:55 p.m., said Deputy Morgan Arteaga.
It was unclear whether the remains were human, Arteaga said, adding that the Los Angeles County coroner’s office was examining the bones.
The Sheriff’s Department didn’t say how or where the remains were found. An additional search of the property was planned for Friday, CNS reported.