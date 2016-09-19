Long Beach Police to release video in mysterious August slayings of mother, 4-year-old daughter

Long Beach Police will release surveillance footage Monday of an attack last month that left a mother and her 4-year-old daughter shot to death just feet from their home.

Investigators say the video shows a man they want to question in the Aug. 6 killings of Carina Mancera, 26, and her daughter, Jennabel Anaya. Investigators fear he may have fled from California, according to a statement issued by the Long Beach Police Department.

The mother and daughter were returning home from grocery shopping when an unknown assailant emerged near the intersection of Locust Avenue and East 9th Street around 10:20 p.m., police have said.

The shooter opened fire on Mancera and her daughter then fired one shot at Luis Anaya, Mancera’s longtime boyfriend and Jennabel’s father, police said. Anaya was not hurt, but Mancera and their daughter died a short time later.

Police will release the video at a 2:30 p.m. news conference in Long Beach.

Poice have ruled out any possible gang connection in the slaying, but have been unable to determine a motive in the attack. Long Beach Homicide Sgt. Robert Woods has declined to characterize the attack as an ambush, but described it to reporters last month as “close range and very brutal.”

The Long Beach City Council and the county board of supervisors have offered separate rewards for information leading to an arrest in the shootings, totaling $40,000. But police leaders in Long Beach bemoaned the lack of calls to anonymous tip lines in the days after the killings.

Last month, Anaya told The Times that the shooter’s face was all covered up when he stepped out of the darkness near an apartment complex and began shooting that night.

Anaya began screaming, waking neighbor Robert Navarro, who said he came outside to find Mancera and her daughter bleeding in the street.

“The baby … she still had her eyes open,” Navarro said. “[Anaya] was trying to comfort her by calling the grandmother and the grandmother spoke to the baby on the phone.”

Anaya, a construction worker, began dating Mancera after they met at a party five years ago, neighbors and friends said last month. Jennabel was supposed to start her first year of school this month.

