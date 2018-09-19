Long Beach police suspend use of a self-erasing texting app. What does that mean for old cases?

The Long Beach Police Department has suspended its use of a mobile texting application that permanently erases messages over concerns that it may violate the city’s record retention policy, raising questions about whether evidence was destroyed in cases.
In a statement Tuesday, the city said the decision to halt the use of TigerText came “pending further review of whether the use is consistent with the city’s record retention policy and administrative regulations for the use of mobile devices.”
The move came after a report in Al Jazeera in which two officers said they were instructed by superiors to use the app to “have conversations with other officers that wouldn’t be discoverable.”
A city document provided to The Times by the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California describes the app as a “secure messaging platform for criminal investigations and confidential communication.” The document shows that each yearlong license costs $96.
According to the city, the TigerText application is installed on 145 of the 291 cellphones issued by the Police Department. That includes the phones of the command staff, as well as homicide and internal affairs investigators. The law enforcement agency employs 1,214 workers and has used the app since 2014.
Mohammad Tajsar, a staff attorney at the ACLU of Southern California, said it appears as though Long Beach is circumventing a California law that requires cities to preserve records for two years. He called on the Police Department, along with the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, to investigate the use of the app.
“It might potentially throw into doubt the validity of a whole host of cases,” Tajsar said. “You have the prospect of destroyed evidence in a whole bunch of cases.… It’s very important, in fact critical, that the city conduct a thorough investigation into the use of TigerText — how its officers communicated using it, what they communicated and the impact of those communications on prior cases.”
The app is billed on its website as a messaging solution for healthcare providers that is secure and compliant with federal patient privacy rules, with messages that automatically delete after a set amount of time. Its parent company, TigerConnect, launched seven years ago and has more than 3,000 clients. It’s unclear how many more clients, if any, are law enforcement agencies.
In the statement, the city said recent Public Records Act requests and media inquiries prompted a review of the use of the app. The city said the Police Department began using the app when it transitioned to iPhones, which “did not have a built-in secure communication feature sufficient” for the agency.
“The primary purpose of the TigerConnect application was to allow for a continued means of transitory, immediate and secure communications regarding operational and personnel matters,” the city said. “Police Department employees have been trained to and do document any exculpatory/discoverable evidence in a police report or other formal departmental communication.”