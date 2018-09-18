Man dies after police stun him with Taser during struggle outside his Long Beach home

A man died early Monday after Long Beach police struck him with a Taser during a struggle outside his home, authorities said.
The incident began about 1:20 a.m., when officers responded to reports of a man yelling and acting violently inside a home in the 100 block of Santa Ana Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Officers saw the man, who appeared to be alone, yelling and breaking items. Police said the man was “bleeding profusely” from cuts on his body, possibly from breaking out windows.
Officers called paramedics to the scene because they believed the man “was in an altered state and in need of medical assistance,” the Police Department said.
The man then went outside, where officers tried to detain him because of his “continued erratic behavior.” Police said the man would not comply with officers’ orders and, during a struggle, the man was struck by a Taser and taken into custody.
Soon after, he became unresponsive and paramedics tried to save him. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Los Angeles County coroner’s officials will determine his cause of death, while the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office opened an investigation, as is customary with in-custody deaths.