Los Angeles police search for attacker after slaying in Venice

Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect after a man was killed in Venice early Saturday.

Officers received a call at 12:17 a.m. about a man suffering from a puncture wound in the 800 block of Venice Boulevard, LAPD Officer Kevin Terzes said. The victim was a 45-year-old Black man who was conscious but unable to describe his attacker or what happened “due to his injuries,” Terzes said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if the victim was homeless. The LAPD West Homicide Bureau is handling the investigation.