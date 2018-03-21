Evacuations ordered in Los Angeles County ahead of powerful storm

Residents in both Los Angeles County and city who live below fire-scarred mountains are being ordered to evacuate before a powerful storm that could trigger debris flows, authorities said.
Residents who live near the La Tuna Canyon, Creek and Skirball fire burn areas will be ordered to leave starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
"We don't want people getting stuck in those areas, therefore we're being proactive," said Battalion Chief Jaime Moore with the Los Angeles Fire Department.
About 340 homes in these areas will be under mandatory evacuation: Kagel Canyon, Lopez Canyon, Little Tujunga, as well as 8300 to 9000 La Tuna Canyon Road.
About 175 homes in these areas will be under voluntary evacuation: La Tuna Canyon Road from the 9000 block to Sunland Boulevard, and residents within the boundaries south of Day Street, west of Plainview Avenue and east of Sherman Grove Avenue.
Law enforcement officers will begin going door-to-door Wednesday morning urging people to leave and to relocate their large animals, Moore said.
He said authorities believe those in the mandatory evacuation zones face a considerable threat, while those in voluntary zones aren't in "imminent danger." Still, Moore said, they should prepare to leave.
"There's potential for danger" in voluntary zones, he said. "They should be in a state of readiness."
Evacuation shelters will be opened at Sylmar High School and the Westwood Recreation Center. Large animals can be taken to the Equestrian Park at Hansen Dam.
