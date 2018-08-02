Woman suspected of fatally shooting husband in Malibu home

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman they suspect of shooting her husband at their Malibu home Wednesday evening.
Sheriff deputies from the Lost Hills station were called about 10:27 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 500 block of Westlake Boulevard, officials said.
Once there, deputies found the body of a man with a gunshot wound to his head.
Investigators found the suspected weapon at the home, authorities said. After learning more information during their investigation, deputies arrested the victim’s wife. The woman’s name has not been released, as authorities said they had not yet notified the next of kin.
Detectives are continuing their investigation to find a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500