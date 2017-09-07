Man accused of hurling his pit bull off East L.A. hillside twice gets 5-year prison sentence

A man accused of tossing his pit bull mix off a hillside in an East Los Angeles neighborhood was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday, prosecutors said.

Andres Spancky Raya, 21, received a two-year sentence for one felony count of animal cruelty, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. He pleaded no contest to the charge in August.

In a separate case, Raya was also sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for a residential burglary, prosecutors said. Both sentences will be served concurrently.

Raya received attention after he was caught on camera last September hurling his dog, Mary Jane, off the neighborhood hillside in the 1300 block of Luella Drive, according to the district attorney’s office.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera caught the act and recorded as Mary Jane was thrown over. She fell 145 feet into a ravine.

Mary Jane was tossed off the hill twice that month, prosecutors said.

The neighbor later reported the abuse, and the dog was rescued.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA