LAPD website goes offline; officials give no cause but say it’s ‘not Ransomware’

Los Angeles Police Department headquarters
The Los Angeles Police Department’s website was down Friday.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin RectorStaff Writer 
The website for the Los Angeles Police Department was down for hours Friday, without any clear explanation from police.

Capt. Kelly Muniz, the LAPD’s chief spokesperson, said public safety was “not affected,” but she could not provide a more detailed reason for why the website wasn’t functioning normally.

“I can tell you that it is not Ransomware,” Muniz said.

A visit to the website simply produced a generic message saying, “Our services aren’t available right now. We’re working to restore all services as soon as possible. Please check back soon.”

Claims of credit for downing the website were made in various places online. A group called Dark Storm claimed on Telegram that its own “cyber attack” was to blame. Muniz said there was “no indication” that was true.

The department’s website has general information about the its various bureaus, department leadership, crime statistics and other documents and reports produced by the department. The department has long been planning an upgrade to the site — with security one of its main concerns.

Kevin Rector

