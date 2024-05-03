He drove his family off a cliff in a Tesla. Now his wife wants him freed

Emergency personnel respond in January 2023 after Dharmesh Patel drove his Tesla, containing his wife and two children, off a cliff along the Northern California coast.

The wife of a Pasadena man who drove her and their two young children off a Northern California cliff asked a judge to release her husband from jail, saying the family needs him.

Neha Patel testified for the first time Thursday during a hearing over whether her husband, Dharmesh Patel, should have his case removed from criminal court, in a scenario that would see him released from jail and put into a mental health diversion program.

“We need him in our life,” said Neha Patel, who appeared via video call, according to the Mercury News. “We’re not a family without him.”

Advertisement

Neha and her two children were passengers when Dharmesh drove his Tesla off a cliff Jan. 2, 2023, at Devil’s Slide on Highway 1. Dharmesh was charged with a count of attempted murder for each passenger and has been jailed since. Doctors testifying in Dharmesh’s defense have argued that he is fit for mental health diversion and that the crash was likely a result of his major depressive disorder and a psychotic episode.

Mental health diversion would mean that Dharmesh would be released from jail and be placed under a treatment plan by a supervising doctor for two years. If he were to violate the treatment plan or other conditions of release, his case would be returned to court. If he followed the plan, his case would be dropped.

Neha testified at length about the effect her husband’s absence has had on the family, calling him a “kind and altruistic” man who “has been my best friend for more than 25 years,” according to the Mercury News. Neha’s testimony was surprising as she told paramedics after the crash that her husband purposefully drove off the cliff.

California Tesla Cybertruck offroading on California beach ends with a glitch A Cybertruck drove over a sidewalk and past a sign stating ‘no vehicles on beach or dunes’ at Marina State Beach, then became stranded in the sand.

“‘He intentionally tried to kill us,’” Neha Patel told paramedics, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney.

Despite her testimony, the San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe opposes the diversion of the case. A doctor for the prosecution testified Thursday that Dharmesh suffers from schizoaffective disorder and that his case should not be diverted.

A judge has not yet ruled on the motion.