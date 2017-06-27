Wind-driven wildfire burning near Riverside County communities now beyond 5,000 acres

High temperatures and hot, dry winds will continue to stoke the flames of a wildfire burning in the San Jacinto Mountains south of Beaumont on Tuesday as fire authorities announce voluntary evacuations in nearby communities.

Wind gusts of up to 35 mph spread the so-called Manzanita fire over 5,000 acres in just matter of hours Monday afternoon. Those gusts are expected to resume again Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The winds, combined with high heat and low humidity, have greatly elevated fire conditions along the the hillsides leading into the San Gorgonio Pass, experts say.

“Those are very favorable conditions for spreading a fire,” said National Weather Service lead forecaster Greg Martin. “The only way to make it worse were if winds were a little stronger but that’s about it.”

But firefighters have their hands full as it is. The blaze jumped Highway 79 Monday as it moved east toward a tract of homes. Residents eyed the flames warily as authorities told them to make preparations to flee as the blaze made its way east toward Banning, where for several hours residents were on edge and told to prepare to evacuate as flames chewed threw dry grass sprung up from this year’s winter.

At 9:30 p.m. the fire was reported to have spread over 1,200 acres. Three hours later, it had more than quadrupled in size to 5,000 acres. The fire was 10% contained Tuesday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The blaze was reported about 3 p.m. Monday after a car crash near Lamb Canyon ignited brush. Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, officials said.

By 3:30 p.m., flames had burned 80 acres on both sides of Highway 79, which cuts through the hills and connects Beaumont and Gilman Hot Springs, an area famous for its sprawling Church of Scientology compound.

Fire officials shut down Highway 79 for hours before reopening the southbound lanes and one of the northbound lanes late Monday night.

As the blaze spread at a “critical rate,” officials issued an evacuation warning for communities east of the fire, including Poppet Flats, Silent Valley and Highland Home Road east to Highway 243. A voluntary evacuation was also issued for Death Valley Road, Longhorn Road and Shirleon Drive.

