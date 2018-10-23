Vandals throw large rock through window of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's office in Bakersfield

Two men threw a large rock through the window of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office in Bakersfield and made off with equipment, the congressman wrote on social media Monday night.
McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) posted photos on his Facebook and Instagram accounts at 6 p.m. of the two men, who apparently were seen on security camera video. He said they threw a “boulder” through the window of his office at 4100 Empire Drive.
“Do you know these guys? They threw a boulder thru our office window and took office equipment,” McCarthy wrote on Facebook.
He also posted a photo of what appears to be a large rock surrounded by broken glass and lying on the floor of the office.
The Bakersfield Police Department could not immediately be reached on Tuesday to confirm whether it is investigating the incident.
McCarthy, a native of Bakersfield, was first elected to Congress in 2006 after four years in the California Assembly. He has served as House majority leader since 2014 and may become speaker if Republicans hold the chamber after the Nov. 6 midterm elections.