Absentee vote pushes L.A. County homeless sales tax measure toward a strong finish

Ten days after the election, backers of a quarter-cent sales tax to fund homeless programs in Los Angeles County are waiting for new vote counts Friday that are expected to seal the measure’s narrow passage.

More than 200,000 mail-in ballots tallied so far have widened the lead of Measure H to 67.72%, building its initially thin margin to 16,000 votes more than the required two-thirds majority.

On Friday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder will begin counting the final 55,000 provisional and miscellaneous ballots. Although that’s enough to sway the result, predictions by campaign strategists of a favorable surge in the post-election count have borne out so far.

“We were fairly confident that the mail-in ballots received closer to election day and postmarked by election day would break our way,” said Steve Barkan of SG&A Campaigns, the main strategist for Measure H.

The early declaration of victory last week by some leaders of the Measure H campaign — with almost a third of the vote still uncounted — reflected their expectation that a final pre-election push had brought out thousands of yes voters.

The county’s two major charitable organizations, United Way of Greater Los Angeles and the California Community Foundation, enlisted supporters from more than 300 organizations to reach out to voters. Meanwhile, fundraising spearheaded by the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor and Board of Supervisors chairman Mark Ridley-Thomas poured $3.5 million into mailing and advertising.

In a separate campaign, the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Office spent $1 million for television spots that highlighted Measure H. The Board of Supervisors authorized the spending “to inform voters with a fair presentation of the facts.”

The ads, which were characterized as educational rather than electioneering, showed homeless people either in the streets or newly housed. They finished with the message: “Measure H on the March 7 ballot. LA County Homeless Initiative. Real Help. Lasting Change.”

Added to the half-cent transportation tax approved by voters in November, the measure will increase the sales tax rate to 9.5% across most of the county in July.

It is expected to raise $3.5 billion over a decade and launch what officials have characterized as the most comprehensive homelessness program ever attempted in the county.

Combined with the $1.2-billion homeless housing bond approved by Los Angeles voters in November, it will get 45,000 people off the streets in five years, according to predictions.

The money will provide rental subsidies for homeless people as well as case management and mental health services to help them stay housed. Also set to receive funds are initiatives that would, for example, remove homeless people from the justice system and prevent others from becoming homeless.

The registrar-recorder reported that records dating back to 1902 showed that Measure H was the only revenue proposal ever attempted during a March election, when generally low turnout poses an obstacle, especially in an era of super-majority requirements.

Despite the 77% margin city voters handed the Proposition HHH bond in November, success was far from certain.

Campaign strategists warned that the low turnout expected in a March countywide election would disproportionately draw older and more conservative voters less likely to favor a tax increase.

Veteran political strategist Darry Sragow, who ran several successful school bond elections, estimated that support would fall short of the two-thirds requirement without any campaigning.

“Given what I believe to be public attitudes on the need to help people who are homeless, I would guess this thing would start off with 60%,” Sragow said.

The team that led Proposition HHH to victory had to come up with an entirely new strategy for Measure H, said Tommy Newman, who coordinated the different groups involved in the campaign.

“On the HHH campaign, we knew the voters would be there,” Newman said. “For the H campaign, we needed to make sure the right people voted and that we got the message to those people.”

The campaign mailed more than 4 million pieces of literature and advertised in newspapers, including the front page of The Times. Barkan said that ads placed online appeared on pages viewed 11 million times.

Voters were polled three times, he added, once early to frame the best arguments, then a tracking poll to determine if any strategy changes were necessary.

“H was polling at 65 to 66% in our last two polls, but undecideds clearly broke toward a ‘yes’ vote, and supporters were more motivated to turn out to vote,” Barkan said.

Those voters were then targeted by mail, online and in person. To reach them in person, the California Community Foundation, which committed $300,000 to the campaign, hired California Calls, a nonprofit that organizes statewide to motivate new and infrequent voters.

California Calls worked with other organizations, including the Community Coalition in South Los Angeles, LACAN in skid row and L.A. Voice to contact voters in targeted neighborhoods.

A combination of paid staff and volunteers made 550,000 phone calls, knocked on 10,000 doors and tracked 37,100 likely yes voters, said Ann Sewill, a California Community Foundation vice president.

United Way coordinated a hand-written postcard campaign, developed social media messaging and organized volunteers.

“This is a historically large coalition of endorsing organizations,” Newman said. “Somebody needed to keep everybody moving in the right direction and in the same direction.”

