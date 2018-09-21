Man sentenced to life without parole in 2015 slaying of UCLA student found in burned apartment

A man convicted in the 2015 slaying of a UCLA student whose body was found in her burned out apartment was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Alberto Medina, 25, was found guilty in May of murder, arson, burglary and animal cruelty in connection with the death of Andrea DelVesco.
On Sept. 21, 2015, firefighters found the charred body of DelVesco in her apartment after responding to the complex a block from campus. The 21-year-old student was stabbed at least 19 times, authorities said.
A week after DelVesco’s body was found, police arrested two men: Medina and Eric Marquez, 25.
Prosecutors say that Medina, who was a student at Fresno State University, burglarized another unit in the Westwood complex before breaking into DelVesco’s apartment, stabbing her and setting her home ablaze to destroy any evidence. (DelVesco’s dog was injured and later euthanized, the Daily Bruin reported.)
Marquez, a UCLA student, was charged with one count of murder, two counts of burglary and a count of being an accessory after the fact. He pleaded guilty to one burglary count and the accessory count.
Times staff writer Marisa Gerber contributed to this report.