Shops vandalized on Melrose Place in Beverly Grove

Three businesses were vandalized on Melrose Place in Beverly Grove early Wednesday, police said.

The windows of three businesses in the 8400 block of Melrose Place were smashed sometime after midnight, said LAPD Officer Irma Mota.

Money was taken from one of the three businesses, Mota said; the amount stolen is unknown.

There is no suspect information and no video surveillance available at this time, police said.

