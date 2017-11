A tanker truck carrying about 6,200 gallons of milk overturned Wednesday on the northbound 5 Freeway in Burbank, blocking three lanes while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. at Burbank Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol reported. No injuries were immediately reported.

Some of the milk spilled onto the roadway, and the cleanup effort was continuing nearly three hours afterward.