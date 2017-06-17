A mother abducted her three children and may be hiding them in Mexico, police say

Authorities are looking for a woman who they say abducted her three children from their father’s San Fernando home, and may have taken them to Mexico.
A Los Angeles Police Department news release describes Crystal Juarez, 28, as 5 feet 6 and 180 pounds with a tattoo on her neck that says “Humphrey Park.”
Police say Juarez took the children from her ex-husband’s home in the 7400 block of Kester Avenue on Thursday around 4 p.m. He has full custody of the children, while Juarez was allowed to visit on weekends, police said.
According to the department’s news release:
- Gabriel Vargas, 10, is 4 feet tall and 80 pounds. “He was wearing a black shirt and black shorts.”
- Ruby Vargas, 7, is 3 feet 6 and 60 pounds. “She was wearing a blue shirt, jeans and Spiderman shoes.”
- The youngest, Lily Vargas, is 6 years old, 3 feet 4 and weighs 50 pounds. “She was wearing a white shirt, zebra print pants and pink shoes.”
“[Juarez] has family in Tijuana, Mexico and may have taken the children there,” the statement said.
Anyone with information should call the LAPD Van Nuys Division Detective Desk at (818) 374-0040.
