Man admits to killing woman found dead in a gutter in front of his Gardena motor home, authorities say

Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators Friday arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman who was found lying dead in the gutter in front of his motor home in Gardena, authorities said.
During questioning by homicide investigators, the suspect admitted to killing the victim and dumping her body in the gutter, according to the Sheriff's Department.
Deputies contacted the 55-year-old man living in the motor home and learned that the woman had been with him before a passerby found her body.
"He claims he picked her up somewhere, says she is a prostitute,'' sheriff's Lt. John Corina told City New Service. "And that some time during the last couple of days, he ends up killing her inside the motor home'' after an argument "and ends up just dumping her body here last night.''
A woman walking on the sidewalk noticed the naked body lying face down in the gutter on Main Street just south of Rosecrans Avenue on Thursday night, the Sheriff's Department said.
Paramedics responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
Authorities said the victim appears to be between 40 and 50 years old. She suffered blunt force trauma to the head and body. The suspect was transported and booked at Century Sheriff's Station, where he is being held in lieu of $2-million bail.
The investigation is ongoing.
