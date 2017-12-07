Wildfire erupts in Murrieta, scorching 220 acres and triggering evacuations

A new wildfire erupted in Murrieta Thursday afternoon, triggering evacuations as firefighters continued to battle several destructive blazes across Southern California.
The blaze, reported about 1:15 p.m. near Los Alamos and Liberty roads, scorched 220 acres in about two hours, according to Cal Fire. About 260 firefighters were tackling flames moving through heavy fuels at a moderate to rapid rate of spread.
Residents south of Los Alamos Road, east of Ruth Ellen Way and west of Briggs Road were ordered to evacuate, including those who live on the following streets:
- Los Alamos Road
- Liberty Road
- Mary Place
- Via Mira Mosa
- Madelda Lane
- Skipper Road
- Ernest Way
- Mesa Avenue
A care and reception center was opened at Great Oak High School, at 32555 Deer Hollow Way in Temecula, and at Mesa High School, 24801 Monroe Street in Murrieta. Residents can take large and small animals to San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus at 581 S. Grand Avenue in San Jacinto.
alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com
Twitter: @AleneTchek