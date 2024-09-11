SoCal mountain communities under siege, homes burn as massive fires explode

Thick smoke from a burning home made breathing difficult for firefighters battling the Line fire in Running Springs on Tuesday.

Mountain communities were under siege Wednesday after the Bridge fire exploded, burning into the Wrightwood area and sweeping through the landmark Mountain High ski resort.

Late Tuesday, homes were on fire in Wrightwood, with burning embers blowing over Highway 2 as flames rose on both sides of the roadway. Officials have not provided any damage estimates.

Fueled by winds and heat, the fire prompted evacuations in a number of mountain hamlets, towns and resorts along the state route, with towering flames jumping across hillsides and canyons. Officials have said they are most concerned about Mount Baldy Village and Wrightwood, but an evacuation warning was also issued for the foothill neighborhoods of Upland and San Antonio Heights.

The Bridge fire was one of several major fires burning across Southern California after a severe heat wave. The Airport fire roared up the Santa Ana Mountains in Orange County and was headed downhill toward Lake Elsinore, spurring evacuations in some areas. Meanwhile, the Line fire sent residents fleeing in Running Springs, Arrowbear Lake and other communities.

The mountain areas have been hit by gusty winds even as temperatures have cooled in the last day. Forecasters say the cool-down will continue through the weekend.

Officials were working to move resources from smaller area fires to these three major Southern California fires, as well as out-of-state resources through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact program, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Todd Hopkins said at a Tuesday news conference.

A man watches flames from the Airport fire as it envelops a hill behind homes. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Bridge fire

The Bridge fire broke out Sunday in Angeles National Forest, with fire activity increasing Tuesday in the northeast area, forest officials reported.

Fire danger levels have been elevated to “very high” for visitors in the area, including the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument. The fire has triggered mandatory evacuation orders for communities in the area.

On Wednesday, the blaze exploded from 4,000 acres to 34,000 acres in a matter of hours, growing more than eight times in size.

The area is remotely populated, but the fire was dancing in and around mountain landmarks and towns. One video from Mountain High showed flames burning through a ski lift area.

The Line fire burns Tuesday night south of Running Springs, as seen from Highway 330. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Airport fire

The Airport fire started in Trabuco Canyon, at first racing up the canyon and away from foothill neighborhoods such as Robinson Ranch.

It has since grown to more than 19,000 acres and was 0% contained as of Tuesday night. The fire started Monday afternoon amid the stubborn heat wave that fueled fires across the region, brought winds that poisoned the air with smoke and ash, and forced schools and businesses to close until conditions improved.

It was moving east into the Inland Empire, and some homes were lost in remote areas along the Ortega Highway.

According to Orange County Fire Authority investigators, the cause of the Airport fire was a spark from heavy equipment used by workers to place large boulders on Trabuco Creek Road and was considered unintentional.

Eight firefighters and two civilians were injured and sent to local hospitals for treatment Monday and Tuesday, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran told The Times. Two of the victims sustained burns.

OCFA did not provide information on the status of the patients or the severity of their injuries.

Structures in Orange County have been damaged, but officials could not confirm the number of structures as of Tuesday night.

Line fire

The Line fire in San Bernardino County began Thursday and had scorched nearly 33,000 acres with 14% containment as of Tuesday night, Cal Fire said. Evacuations were in place for several communities southwest of the fire in case the winds turned.

As of Tuesday evening, the disaster assessment team had not reported any structural damage caused by the Line fire. But, according to a Times photographer, at least one home went up in flames on Pine Cone Drive in Running Springs. Thick smoke blanketed the street, making it difficult for firefighters and bystanders to breathe.

