Burglars snag $500,000 in valuables from home of Lakers' Nick Young

Nearly $500,000 in valuables were stolen from the home of Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young last month, the latest in a string of break-ins at celebrity homes around the city, a police official told The Times.

Officer Lillian Preciado, a Los Angeles police spokeswoman, said detectives are investigating a break-in at a home in the 19000 block of Wells Street in Tarzana that occurred on Feb. 18 or 19, but she would not confirm the property belonged to Young. No one was home at the time, according to Preciado, who said thieves stole $500,000 in “jewelry and other items” from the residence.

But a police official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case, said the break-in took place at Young’s home. Citing police sources, TMZ first reported the break-in at Young’s home.

The break-in happened the same weekend the NBA was hosting its All-Star Game festivities in New Orleans. Young was on hand to compete in the three-point shooting contest, but got knocked out in the first round.

Young and then-girlfriend Iggy Azaela purchased a $3.4-million Tarzana property from actress Selena Gomez in November 2014.

This is not the first time that Young, a former USC standout who goes by the nickname “Swaggy P,” has been struck by thieves in Los Angeles. When he lived in Sherman Oaks, burglars smashed a window and swiped more than $100,000 in jewelry, clothes, luggage and high-priced Nike sneakers.

The break-in was the latest in a string of heists that have struck the homes of Los Angeles celebrities. The Sherman Oaks home of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig was also burglarized last month, according to the LAPD, and thieves made off with $170,000 in jewelry and other items.

A safe containing $2 million worth of jewelry was taken from the Brentwood home of singer Alanis Morissette in February, and break-ins also cost former Lakers guard Derek Fisher and hip-hop star Nicki Minaj hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry late last year.

Preciado would not say if the crimes were connected.

