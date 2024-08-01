‘Hot prowl’ burglaries in Silver Lake the work of a sexual predator, police say

Three burglary reports were made between 3 and 10 a.m. Saturday between Manzanita Street and Sanborn Avenue in Silver Lake.

A series of “hot prowl” home burglaries in Silver Lake and East Hollywood has continued to spread, with police saying the break-ins are becoming more sexual in nature.

After a string of home invasions early Saturday morning — including one in which a woman was attacked in her bedroom and sexually assaulted — authorities say the same suspect broke into another nearby home Tuesday and rifled through a woman’s underwear.

Los Angeles police detectives believe the break-ins are connected and the suspect is a sexual predator, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the case but not authorized to speak publicly.

Tuesday’s incident comes on the heels of a string of weekend burglaries police described as “hot prowl” — meaning the home invasions took place while the residents were inside.

At least three break-ins were reported between 3 and 10 a.m. Saturday — all within close proximity. One occurred in the 1100 block of Sanborn Avenue, one in the 1200 block of Manzanita, and the third in the 4600 block of Prospect Avenue. The latest incident occurred in the 1100 block of New Hampshire Avenue.

During one of the weekend burglaries, a woman was attacked in the bedroom of the home where she slept, said LAPD Officer Lillian Carranza.

The incidents prompted a warning from the LAPD: “Residents are encouraged to turn on all exterior lighting, lock all windows and doors, and be aware of any suspicious persons or vehicles.”

Police have described the suspect as a man age 20 to 35, approximately 5 feet 10, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing dark athletic pants, black athletic shoes with a white logo, a dark sweatshirt or windbreaker, and a dark hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Theodore Bridges at (323) 561-3465 or (877) 527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (800) 222-8477 or go online to lacrimestoppers.org.