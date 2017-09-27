North Hollywood man pleads guilty to beating his parents to death in 2012

A 30-year-old North Hollywood man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he beat both of his parents to death in 2012, prosecutors said.

Jonathan Mercado bludgeoned his 47-year-old mother, Veronica, and 51-year-old father, Alexandro, in September 2012, police said at the time. He was arrested after his mother’s body was found wrapped in a sheet in the back of an abandoned pickup in Sun Valley, according to the LAPD.

Police later found his father’s body inside the family’s Radford Street home.

Mercado pleaded guilty to two counts of murder with special circumstances and will be sentenced to 42 years in state prison early next year, according to a news release issued by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Mercado was living with his parents and two younger siblings at the time of the slayings, according to prosecutors.

