Three people rescued after catamaran capsizes near Marina del Rey

Three people were rescued Saturday afternoon after a catamaran overturned roughly eight miles off the coast near Marina del Rey, according to officials.

A rescue team was dispatched about 4:50 p.m., according to Capt. Brian Jordan of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Two people were rescued in a county lifeguard rescue boat and a third got onto a private vessel, Jordan said.

A county fire department helicopter also sped to the scene, said Lidia Barillas, a public information officer for the department’s Lifeguard Division.

Barillas said the three boaters were taken back to Marina del Rey by the lifeguard vessel — Baywatch Malibu — and evaluated by paramedics. Afterward, one person was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

“We do have some high winds right now — and with high winds we get some hazardous ocean conditions,” Barillas said.

Barillas urged boaters to check the weather and make sure they have life jackets on board before heading out onto the water.

