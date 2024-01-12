Crew rescued after Navy helicopter crashes into San Diego Bay

A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed into San Diego Bay off the coast of Coronado on Thursday evening, according to federal officials.

The MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike squadron entered the water while conducting training around 6:40 p.m., said Navy Cmdr. Beth Teach.

A safety boat was on location and, with assistance from Federal Fire Department San Diego, all six crew members were pulled from the water and taken to shore. The crew members survived and were undergoing medical evaluation, Teach said.

The helicopter had been stationed at Naval Air Station North Island, Teach said.

Another helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard was sent out to help at the scene, Coast Guard Petty Officer Adam Stanton said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.