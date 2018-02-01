O.C. criminal defense attorney charged with sexual battery, officials say

According to the State Bar of California's online records, Stull — who worked as a prosecutor in Kern County in the 1990s — was suspended from practicing law in 1993 for more than a year but is currently eligible to practice. O.C. Weekly reported in 2004 that the suspension stemmed from a 1992 conviction on charges that included oral copulation with a minor, although Stull eventually got his criminal record expunged.