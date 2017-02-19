The Oscars are in a week, but the traffic headaches begin Sunday

In one week, celebrities, filmmakers and Hollywood’s elite will descend upon the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the 89th annual Oscars award show.

For everyone else, there will be traffic. Road closures in the streets around the awards show begin Sunday night and continue for several days beyond the event, thanks to two movie premieres that land in the same area on March 1 and March 2.

All lanes of Hollywood Boulevard between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue will close at 6 p.m. Sunday. That section won’t reopen until 6 a.m. on March 3.

The sidewalks and crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard between Highland and Orange will also be partially closed starting Sunday night. Pedestrians will be rerouted.

More sidewalk and road closures will occur later in the week. By Saturday, sections of Orchid Alley, Hollywood Boulevard, Hawthorne Avenue, Orange and Hawthorne Alley will be closed to everyone except residents, guests of a nearby hotel and emergency personnel.

On Feb. 26, the night of the Oscars, most roads within a 3-block radius of the Dolby Theatre will be closed. Metro Red Line trains will bypass the Hollywood and Highland station until 6 a.m. on Feb. 27. Buses will also be rerouted.

Many roads in the area will reopen by 4 a.m. on Feb. 27. The red carpet and other awards ceremony equipment will be removed by March 1.

Complete road closure information and maps are available on the Oscars website.

frank.shyong@latimes.com

Twitter: @frankshyong