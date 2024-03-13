The L.A. Marathon is Sunday. Here are the road closures to avoid

Runners run along Hollywood Boulevard during the 38th L.A. Marathon on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Roughly 25,000 runners will stream through city streets, passing by iconic venues all with the goal of completing Sunday’s 39th Los Angeles Marathon.

The 26.2-mile course begins at Dodger Stadium, with the competition getting underway at 7 a.m. and passing through several communities, including Echo Park, Silver Lake, Los Feliz, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Brentwood and Century City.

Some of L.A.’s most famous icons runners will pass include the Chinatown Dragon Gate, Los Angeles City Hall, Echo Park Lake, Capitol Records Building, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the TCL Chinese Theatre, Rodeo Drive and Historic Route 66.

The race finish line is at Santa Monica Boulevard and Avenue of the Stars in Century City. The race officially ends 6 1/2 hours after the last runner crossed the starting line.

About 3,500 participants represent Students Run LA, an after-school mentoring and physical fitness program for at-risk Los Angeles-area middle and high school students.

There are also 95 Legacy Runners taking part — athletes who completed all 38 previous marathons.

The race will shown on KTLA Channel 5 and will also be available on live streaming through Facebook.com/LAMarathon.

Advertisement

The first street closures take place Saturday at 8 a.m. on Avenue of the Stars and Century Park East between Santa Monica and Constellation boulevards. Santa Monica Boulevard between Avenue of the Stars and Century Park East also shuts down on Saturday at 9 p.m.

The first race-day closure begins at 3 a.m. on Century Park East between Constellation and West Olympic boulevards. Several surrounding streets near Dodger Stadium, including Vin Scully Avenue, Sunset Boulevard, Cesar Chavez Avenue and Broadway will all close at 4 a.m.

Streets nearest to Dodger Stadium will be the first to reopen at 9 a.m., beginning with Vin Scully Avenue from Dodger Stadium to Sunset Boulevard.

Most streets will reopen by 1 p.m. Sunday, with parts of Avenue of the Stars and Century Park East near the finish line being the last to reopen at 8 p.m.

