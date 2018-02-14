Pro golfer Bill Haas, actor Luke Wilson involved in fatal car crash in Pacific Palisades

One person was killed and two others, including pro golfer Bill Haas, were injured in a traffic crash involving a Ferrari in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday night, authorities said.
The collision occurred about 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North Chautauqua Boulevard, where firefighters arriving at the scene found the driver of the Ferrari dead and his passenger, the 35-year-old Haas, seriously injured, authorities said.
The driver was identified Wednesday as Mark Gibello, 71. Gibello was a member of the Los Angeles Country Club and active in organizing the Walker Cup, an amateur golf competition between the U.S. and Great Britain and Ireland.
A 50-year-old woman in a BMW was also injured and in serious condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
Police said the Ferrari appeared to be traveling at high speed when it collided with several vehicles and then smashed into a utility pole. One of the vehicles it struck was carrying actor Luke Wilson, who was not seriously injured, police said.
A witness posted on Twitter that he and Wilson helped the injured out of their vehicles.
Haas was in town for the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club but will now instead head home to South Carolina to recover, his manager Allen Hobbs said.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
