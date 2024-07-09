Advertisement
California

Driver in fatal Malibu crash identified as 32-year-old social media influencer

Summer Wheaton in a houndstooth jacket against an orange background.
Summer Wheaton in September 2021 in Beverly Hills.
(Xavier Collin/Associated Press)
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
The driver of the car that collided head-on with a Cadillac SUV in Malibu on Thursday, leaving one person dead and two injured, has been identified as a “wellness advocate” and social media influencer.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department alleged that Summer Wheaton was behind the wheel of a 2019 Mercedes Benz that crossed the center median and crashed into a 2020 Cadillac headed west on Pacific Coast Highway.

The driver of the Cadillac was killed at the scene. Wheaton and a passenger in the Cadillac were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

Formerly a licensed real estate agent, Wheaton most recently marketed herself as a “founder, speaker and wellness advocate” who supports healthy eating and lifestyle choices.

On Instagram, she has more than 100,000 followers. But after she was identified as the driver in the deadly crash, Wheaton’s Instagram account was made private.

On her personal website, Wheaton is listed as CEO and founder of “two innovative startups,” including one company that markets vending machines with healthy snacks.

The site, where Wheaton markets her businesses and herself for speaking engagements, was also removed from public view by Tuesday. That day, its web address listed it as a private site accessible only to the owner.

Wheaton did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The crash is still under investigation, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department said.

The deadly crash occurred about 10:20 p.m. along the 2200 block of Pacific Coast Highway, at about the same time that Nobu Restaurant was holding a party that had not obtained the required city permits, the Malibu Times reported.

CaliforniaBreaking News
Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

