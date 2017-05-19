Good times but crowds, too, in Pasadena this weekend

Pasadena officials are warning residents and visitors that they’ll have a lot of company this weekend with multiple events, including U2 concerts and a road race, expected to draw thousands to the city.

U2 will perform at the Rose Bowl on Saturday and Sunday.

“Expect full houses both nights,” warns a release from the city. And allow plenty of time for security clearance.

Parking lots open at 2:30 p.m., stadium doors at 5 p.m. The Lumineers take the stage as the opening act at 6:30 p.m.

The Amgen Tour of California bicycle race ends in the city Saturday afternoon “with dozens of professional, road-rocket cyclists racing through Pasadena,” as the city put it.

Parking will be limited along the racing route, and the east- and westbound I-210 off-ramps to Arroyo Boulevard will temporarily close for about 30 minutes, from about 1:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory also will be holding its popular annual two-day open house. That’s sold out.

But wait, there’s more.

For the sixth year, “LitFest” celebrates the written word with free events, authors’ panels and discussions on both days, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Sunday, Museums of the Arroyo open their doors for free, with the last admission at 4 p.m. Attractions include the Gamble House and the Pasadena Museum of History.

And finally, the Pasadena Motorcycle Club is holding its 110th Anniversary Celebration, from 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday in front of Pasadena City Hall.

howard.blume@latimes.com

@howardblume