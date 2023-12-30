Police prep for Rose Parade protests, from Gaza ceasefire supporters to striking hotel workers

Members of the Palestinian Youth Movement calling for a cease-fire in Gaza march on Wilshire Boulevard on Dec. 8 after attending a rally at Holmby Park, where President Biden was attending a fundraiser.

Amid a season of striking workers and war protesters, agencies responsible for security during the Rose Parade have been actively preparing for potential demonstrations ahead of the New Year’s Day event.

The city of Pasadena has collaborated with numerous law enforcement and emergency organizations, according to public information officer Lisa Derderian. The Rose Parade is considered a high-level event, which triggers support from federal agencies in security planning, she said.

The Pasadena Police Department said it will implement enhanced security along the 5½-mile parade route. Officers will address any issues and expel parade-goers who violate the law or disturb the parade. K-9 units also will be patrolling Colorado Boulevard.

Advertisement

“We have plans in place and resources that will be on site and additional ones we can call into the city if need be,” Derderian said. “We planned for a worst-case scenario but hope for a beautiful, peaceful parade and game.”

The preparation is based on current trends and intelligence information from federal, state and local agencies.

“We want them to have a good time,” Derderian said of those attending the parade. “We’ve run through different scenarios, and we feel very confident that we can address any situation.”

Members of the Palestinian Youth Movement rally at Holmby Park, where President Biden attended a fundraiser on Dec. 8. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Protesters advocating for a cease-fire in Gaza have twice disrupted traffic in recent weeks at Los Angeles International Airport, prompting the Los Angeles Police Department to intervene. Derderian said Pasadena police have been coordinating with a multi-agency task force that manages large demonstrations, including the LAPD, which responded to the LAX incidents.

But protests are nothing new for Tournament of Roses officials, who have seen many in the parade’s 135-year history.

Advertisement

In 1990, AIDS activists brought the parade to a standstill for 10 minutes by staging a sit-down in front of the Spirit of America’s “First Symbols of Freedom” float.

In 2011, anticipating a protest by Occupy demonstrators , Pasadena police increased an already robust presence. Parade officials later permitted protesters to march through the streets after all the floats had passed.

On Monday, hotel workers are planning to set up picket lines. Thousands of workers across Southern California walked off the job July 1, demanding higher pay and better benefits. In the six months since, Unite Here Local 11 has made progress in contract talks with many hotels. But the union intends to apply pressure specifically on Hilton Pasadena and other hotels in the city that currently are without contracts.

Tournament of Roses Chief Executive David Eads said that while the event is ready for any disruptions that may occur, he hopes the focus will remain on the planned events, which this year include three mid-parade performances — up from one previous act — as well as the opening and closing shows. Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald is the grand marshal.

“The Pasadena Tournament of Roses is working closely with our law enforcement partners to monitor and stay vigilant regarding potential protests during the Rose Parade or Rose Bowl game,” Eads said. “Ensuring the safety of our valued guests, participants, volunteers, staff and all individuals who play a part [in] the success of our events remains the top priority for the Tournament of Roses.”