Former Olympic gold medal boxer accused of lewd acts on child

Authorities are searching for more possible victims in connection with an Olympic gold medalist and boxing coach accused of committing lewd acts on a child.

Los Angeles County prosecutors this week charged Paul Gonzales, 53, with eight felony counts, including four counts of lewd acts on a child and one count of possessing child pornography, according to court records.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman did not have additional details on the alleged crimes late Thursday. It’s unclear how many victims investigators have identified.

For the past decade, Gonzales has worked as the head boxing coach at the Eddie Heredia Boxing Club, an East L.A. club operated by the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department. In 1984, he won a gold medal representing the U.S.

Investigators believe there may be more victims, because Gonzales has trained and mentored many children over the years. He’s being held in lieu of $545,000 bail and is due in court later this month, according to jail records.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call detectives at (877) 710-5273.

Paul Morse / Los Angeles Times Paul Gonzalez, shown in 2003, trained in the Hollenbeck Youth Center in East LA before fighting in the 1984 Olympics. Paul Gonzalez, shown in 2003, trained in the Hollenbeck Youth Center in East LA before fighting in the 1984 Olympics. (Paul Morse / Los Angeles Times)

CAPTION White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. CAPTION White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. CAPTION It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival. It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival. CAPTION President Trump delivered a scorching rebuke to his former chief strategist. President Trump delivered a scorching rebuke to his former chief strategist. CAPTION Southern California is seeing one of its driest starts to the water year in decades. Southern California is seeing one of its driest starts to the water year in decades. CAPTION The driver of a stolen U-Haul truck led Bell Gardens on pursuit for more than an hour Wednesday that spanned three freeways and ended only after the vehicle’s right front tire disintegrated until it was on its rim only. The driver of a stolen U-Haul truck led Bell Gardens on pursuit for more than an hour Wednesday that spanned three freeways and ended only after the vehicle’s right front tire disintegrated until it was on its rim only.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek