Former Olympic gold medal boxer accused of lewd acts on child

Authorities are searching for more possible victims in connection with an Olympic gold medalist and boxing coach accused of committing lewd acts on a child.
Los Angeles County prosecutors this week charged Paul Gonzales, 53, with eight felony counts, including four counts of lewd acts on a child and one count of possessing child pornography, according to court records.
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman did not have additional details on the alleged crimes late Thursday. It’s unclear how many victims investigators have identified.
For the past decade, Gonzales has worked as the head boxing coach at the Eddie Heredia Boxing Club, an East L.A. club operated by the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department. In 1984, he won a gold medal representing the U.S.
Investigators believe there may be more victims, because Gonzales has trained and mentored many children over the years. He’s being held in lieu of $545,000 bail and is due in court later this month, according to jail records.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call detectives at (877) 710-5273.
