Advertisement

Four pedestrians struck by suspected drunk driver in Bellflower

Javier Panzar
By
Jul 13, 2018 | 11:05 AM

Four pedestrians were struck by a suspected drunk driver early Friday morning outside a bar in Bellflower, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Advertisement

Deputies responded to a call shortly after 2 a.m. about a collision near Foster Road and Woodruff Avenue, authorities said.

They found three men and a woman had been struck by a vehicle, said sheriff’s Lt. Joseph Badali. The four people were transported to a local hospital, where they were treated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, he said.

A male driver was arrested and also taken to a hospital with injuries, Badali said. He later was booked at Lakewood station on suspicion of drunk driving.

Advertisement
Advertisement