Four pedestrians struck by suspected drunk driver in Bellflower

Four pedestrians were struck by a suspected drunk driver early Friday morning outside a bar in Bellflower, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded to a call shortly after 2 a.m. about a collision near Foster Road and Woodruff Avenue, authorities said.
They found three men and a woman had been struck by a vehicle, said sheriff’s Lt. Joseph Badali. The four people were transported to a local hospital, where they were treated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, he said.
A male driver was arrested and also taken to a hospital with injuries, Badali said. He later was booked at Lakewood station on suspicion of drunk driving.