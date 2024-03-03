3 women killed, 2 others injured in violent crash in Pomona; driver accused of DUI

Firefighters and police at the site of a fatal collision Saturday night in Pomona.

A Pomona man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing into another car, killing three women, police said.

Police arrested Victor Siharath late Saturday night after responding to a two-vehicle traffic collision around 11 p.m. at White Avenue and Phillips Boulevard in Pomona.

Everyone involved in the collision was “moderately to severely injured,” police said in a news release, and they were treated by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel.

Two women died of their injuries at the scene, police said. Three others were taken to a nearby hospital, where another woman died.

The victims’ names have not been released.

Police did not immediately respond to questions about the conditions of the injured passengers.

Officers identified Siharath as the sole occupant of an SUV. After determining that he was driving while impaired, police said, Siharath was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI.

The Pomona Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the collision. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Traffic Services Bureau at (909) 620-2048.