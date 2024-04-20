Advertisement
California

LAPD seeks public’s help identifying driver, victims in street takeover hit-and-run

A man speaks at a podium.
LAPD Det. Ryan Moreno, center, speaks at press conference Friday to ask for the public’s help in identifying the driver and victims involved in a hit-and-run at a street takeover.
(KTLA)
By Ruben VivesStaff Writer 
The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a $25,000 reward for information about a South L.A. street takeover where a driver struck several pedestrians, including two women, then fled the scene.

Police are also trying to determine whether one of those women is still alive.

At a Friday morning news conference, LAPD Det. Ryan Moreno said investigators are trying to identify the hit-and-run driver and the pedestrians who were struck during the April 13 takeover, especially a woman who was seen in videos unconscious and bleeding on the ground.

“Some of our investigators ... intercepted some chatter that led us to believe that there’s a slight chance that this girl may be dead,” Moreno told reporters outside the LAPD South Traffic Division. “We don’t know who she is, where she is or how serious her injuries are.”

EAST COMPTON, CA - AUGUST 14: A car drifts around spectators gathered in the middle of the intersection during an early morning street takeover at Compton Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue in East Compton on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Takeovers are a growing trend and residents say that law enforcement are not doing enough to stop them. There have been some residents who say that the events are dangerous and keep them up at night. Some spectators said they feel like they're not bothering anyone and they only happen at night when the streets are empty. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Inside L.A.’s deadly street takeover scene: ‘A scene of lawlessness’

There is a growing backlash in some neighborhoods, with residents demanding authorities do more to crack down on the illegal gatherings that can turn deadly in a flash.

Aug. 22, 2022

According to an advisory, the illegal street takeover occurred at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street. The department said the woman was standing in the middle of the street when the driver of an Infiniti G37 struck her and others before fleeing.

The force of the impact knocked the woman to the ground, where she “was seen to be bleeding from the head area and appeared to be unconscious,” the advisory read. “Bystanders nearby picked up the pedestrian and transported her away from the scene.”

The incident occurred a few miles west from where a 24-year-old woman was killed in a similar accident during a street takeover on Dec. 25, 2022. A 28-year-old man from Orange County was arrested in connection with her death.

