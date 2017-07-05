3 dead after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Point Mugu

Three people died and two others were injured in a head-on crash Wednesday night near Point Mugu, forcing the closure of both directions of Pacific Coast Highway.

PCH was expected to be closed for several hours, officials said.

The two vehicles collided about 8:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes of PCH, just south of Mugu Rock, according to the California Highway Patrol. The area is a remote stretch of the scenic roadway along the coast between Oxnard and Malibu.

The three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported for medical treatment, the CHP said.

One person was in critical condition, the other had moderate injuries, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The identities of the dead were not released pending notification of family members.

Authorities did not have a timetable for when PCH would be reopened.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno

ALSO

Glendale murder suspect commits suicide while in custody, police say

Man is charged with fatally shooting his ex-wife and wounding her boyfriend during child custody exchange

San Diego kidnap suspect caught after asking young victim's family for a jump-start, police say

UPDATES:

10:50 p.m.: This article was updated with additional details from the Ventura County Fire Department.

This article was originally published at 9:55 p.m.