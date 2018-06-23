Man pointing BB gun at Inglewood police officers is fatally shot

A man who pointed what turned out to be a BB gun at police was fatally shot by officers in a confrontation near the Inglewood Police Department, authorities said.
The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. Friday when two patrol officers “encountered a suspect, who pointed what appeared to be a handgun” at them, said Inglewood police Lt. Cardell Hurt.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.
“Video surveillance of the encounter has been maintained as evidence," Hurt said.
The district attorney’s office will investigate the shooting, which is standard procedure.
The Inglewood Police Department's Homicide Section asked anyone with any information regarding the officer-involved shooting to call them at (310) 412-5246.