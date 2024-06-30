Man fatally shot by Downey police after reportedly lighting fireworks

A man was fatally shot Saturday by Downey police after reportedly lighting fireworks in his backyard, authorities said.

The Downey Police Department said it was responding to a call of a “disturbance” on Stewart and Gray Road around 6:15 p.m. ABC7 -TV reported the man had gotten into an argument with his neighbor after lighting fireworks in his backyard.

The police statement said the man died at the scene and no officer was injured. The statement did not mention if any weapon was found at the scene.

The police said the California Department of Justice is handling the investigation into the shooting. The Department of Justice typically investigates police shootings when the victim did not have a weapon.

The state Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

