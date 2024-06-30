Advertisement
California

Man fatally shot by Downey police after reportedly lighting fireworks

People stand around a Downey Police car.
The Downey Police Department reported a fatal shooting after officers responded to a “disturbance.”
(OnScene.TV)
By Rebecca EllisStaff Writer 
A man was fatally shot Saturday by Downey police after reportedly lighting fireworks in his backyard, authorities said.

The Downey Police Department said it was responding to a call of a “disturbance” on Stewart and Gray Road around 6:15 p.m. ABC7-TV reported the man had gotten into an argument with his neighbor after lighting fireworks in his backyard.

The police statement said the man died at the scene and no officer was injured. The statement did not mention if any weapon was found at the scene.

The police said the California Department of Justice is handling the investigation into the shooting. The Department of Justice typically investigates police shootings when the victim did not have a weapon.

The state Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

California
Rebecca Ellis

Rebecca Ellis covers Los Angeles County government for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered Portland city government for Oregon Public Broadcasting. Before OPB, Ellis wrote for the Miami Herald, freelanced for the Providence Journal and reported as a Kroc fellow at NPR in Washington, D.C. She graduated from Brown University in 2018. Ellis was a finalist for the Livingston Awards in 2022 for her investigation into abuses within Portland’s private security industry and in 2024 for an investigation into sexual abuse inside L.A. County’s juvenile halls.

