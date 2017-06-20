Police shoot man wielding steak knife during Sherman Oaks domestic violence call

A police officer shot a man while responding to a domestic violence call in Sherman Oaks late Monday night, authorities said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at the 4200 block of Matilija Avenue around 11 p.m. and found a man in his 70s holding a steak knife, said LAPD Officer Irma Mota. Police used a taser, and “shortly thereafter” an officer shot the man once in his torso, she said.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical but stable condition, and no officers were injured, Mota said.

A steak knife was recovered at the scene and officers from the LAPD Force Investigation Division were at the scene Tuesday morning, Mota said. She did not know how many officers were at the scene at the time of the shooting, and said there were no body cameras or in-car video.

