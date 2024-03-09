Man in critical condition after being shot by police in South Los Angeles

A man whom police shot after he allegedly pointed a weapon at officers in South Los Angeles was hospitalized in critical condition, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Saturday night.

Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, police got a radio call for a possible assault with a deadly weapon near 54th Street and Manhattan Place after a man reportedly pointed a handgun at an unidentified person.

Officers from the LAPD’s 77th Street Community Police Station were responding to an unrelated radio call about three blocks west, near 54th Street and Gramercy Place, when they saw a man walking in Chesterfield Square Park and “recognized him as the possible suspect” of the assault with a deadly weapon call, the department said in a statement.

The LAPD identified him as Jose Robles.

When officers spoke to Robles, he “did not comply with officers’ commands to drop the handgun he was holding” and pointed it at them, the statement reads.

Police shot Robles, who “dropped the handgun, and fell to the ground,” the statement reads. He had multiple wounds.

Paramedics took Robles to a local hospital. No one else was injured.

A BB gun with a removable magazine was recovered at the scene, according to the LAPD statement, which said it had “the appearance of a semi-automatic pistol.”

The department’s Force Investigation Division is investigating the shooting. No further details were provided.