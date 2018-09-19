Off-duty police officer arrested after being found in car with teenage girl

A Porterville police sergeant was charged Tuesday with three felony counts of meeting a minor for lewd purposes after he was allegedly found in a car with a teenage girl over the weekend.
Police say they found Wayne Martin, 33, in a car with a 17-year-old girl Sunday night while he was off duty. The police were investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle on Jay Street and Baker Avenue. The girl told investigators she was an Explorer with the Porterville Police Department.
Martin was arrested Monday on suspicion of annoying or molesting a person under 18. At the request of Sheriff Mike Bourdeaux, he is being held in Kings County Jail because Martin would likely encounter people he has arrested in the Tulare County jail. His bail is set at $150,000.
Martin faces a maximum of six years in prison, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office.