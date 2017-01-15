Power restored after outage in San Fernando Valley

An outage knocked out power for Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday morning.

All power was restored shortly before 8 a.m., according to the LADWP.

The cause was still unknown. It wasn’t immediately known how many customers were affected.

Authorities reported outages in Canoga Park, Woodland Hills, Sun Valley, Studio City and Toluca Lake.

