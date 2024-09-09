Southern California residents losing power amid summer heat wave

Heat rises from the pavement as a cyclist pedals along the Arroyo Seco outside the Rose Bowl.

Tens of thousands of Southern Californians were without power Sunday night as scorching temperatures continued to batter the area, knocking the power out at iconic landmarks such as the Hollywood Bowl and leaving residents in the dark and the heat.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and Southern California Edison said they were working to restore energy services to residents, but warned people to limit their use of appliances to cause less strain on the power grid. The announcements came as a weeklong heat wave continued to scorch Southern California, causing “dangerously hot conditions” and temperatures that hovered around triple digits even late into the night.

Between the city department and the power company, nearly 20,000 residents were without power in the latest tally, with the LADWP last updating its numbers at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Advertisement

More than 13,000 LADWP customers were without power, while more than 5,500 SoCal Edison users were out, the two utilities said.

SoCal Edison advised people to set their thermostats to 78 degrees while they are at home and to 85 degrees when they are away — or even to turn off their air conditioning entirely when they are outside the house. The utility also called on residents not to use large appliances between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“Southern California Edison is urging customers to conserve energy where possible. By reducing energy consumption during these extreme weather conditions, we can collectively help to reduce strain on the grid,” the company said in a statement released Monday.

Advertisement

LADWP said that it was continuing to work to restore power for those experiencing outages. The utility noted that the 13,000 people with no power are just a fraction of the 1.5 million people who rely on LADWP for electricity.

“The number of customers without power in any given community remains relatively low,” the department said.

The department said that power had been restored to the Hollywood Bowl, which had to cancel a performance of Vance Joy, Grouplove and Tiny Habits on Sunday night after power went out because of the heat wave.

Advertisement

Sydney Simmering was without power from Saturday afternoon to Monday morning as her house on the border of Silver Lake and Echo Park sweltered in the heat wave.

“We have a toddler and couldn’t be in the house. We just bailed and went to the beach both days and went home thinking it would be restored, and it wasn’t,” she said.

Power was also out at her child’s daycare.

“I hate LADWP so much,” she said.