'Pretty Little Liars' actor gets jail time for pointing gun at neighbor during dispute

An actor who appeared on the television show "Pretty Little Liars" was sentenced Monday to 180 days in jail for pointing a gun at a neighbor during a dispute last year.

Brandon William Jones, 29, pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of assault with a firearm, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

The North Hills resident was also sentenced to three years of probation, ordered to perform 30 days of community labor and take 26 anger management classes, officials said.

The incident occurred in March 2016. A few months earlier, Jones had flashed a gun in his waistband during an argument with another neighbor, officials said.

Jones was initially charged with one felony county of assault with a firearm and one misdemeanor count each of exhibiting a deadly weapon and exhibiting a concealable firearm in public.

As part of his plea agreement, those charges were dropped.

Jones had a recurring role in the ABC Family teen drama, appearing in a dozen episodes from 2013 to 2015.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek