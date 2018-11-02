Visitors to Queen Mary's Dark Harbor taken on wild ride

Dozens of people parked in Long Beach on Thursday night, planning to take a shuttle less than five miles to Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor Halloween celebration.
As advertised on the website, the shuttle would return patrons to their parking location “after a night of fear.”
For the 20 to 30 people who boarded one shuttle, however, the fear began before they even reached the celebration, after the driver strayed from his course.
People aboard the bus called 911 because the driver wouldn’t pull over, according to Lt. Robert Woods of the Long Beach Police Department. Patrons confronted the driver, who eventually pulled over in Carson.
There were reports that people were attempting to climb out of the shuttle to escape, Woods said.
Long Beach police were dispatched to Carson to assist with the investigation.
“Right now, the driver is being questioned, but there’s a good chance we’re going to end up placing him under arrest for kidnapping,” Woods said.
It is unclear why the driver took the shuttle to Carson or whether any of the passengers ever made it to the Queen Mary.